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Translation
3:52
۞ فلما احس عيسى منهم الكفر قال من انصاري الى الله قال الحواريون نحن انصار الله امنا بالله واشهد بانا مسلمون ٥٢
۞ فَلَمَّآ أَحَسَّ عِيسَىٰ مِنْهُمُ ٱلْكُفْرَ قَالَ مَنْ أَنصَارِىٓ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ ۖ قَالَ ٱلْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ ٱللَّهِ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَٱشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ ٥٢
۞ فَلَمَّآ
أَحَسَّ
عِيسَىٰ
مِنۡهُمُ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَ
قَالَ
مَنۡ
أَنصَارِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِۖ
قَالَ
ٱلۡحَوَارِيُّونَ
نَحۡنُ
أَنصَارُ
ٱللَّهِ
ءَامَنَّا
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱشۡهَدۡ
بِأَنَّا
مُسۡلِمُونَ
٥٢
When Jesus sensed disbelief from his people, he asked, “Who will stand up with me for Allah?” The disciples replied, “We will stand up for Allah. We believe in Allah, so bear witness that we have submitted.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
3:52
۞ فلما احس عيسى منهم الكفر قال من انصاري الى الله قال الحواريون نحن انصار الله امنا بالله واشهد بانا مسلمون ٥٢
۞ فَلَمَّآ أَحَسَّ عِيسَىٰ مِنْهُمُ ٱلْكُفْرَ قَالَ مَنْ أَنصَارِىٓ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ ۖ قَالَ ٱلْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ ٱللَّهِ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَٱشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ ٥٢
۞ فَلَمَّآ
أَحَسَّ
عِيسَىٰ
مِنۡهُمُ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَ
قَالَ
مَنۡ
أَنصَارِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِۖ
قَالَ
ٱلۡحَوَارِيُّونَ
نَحۡنُ
أَنصَارُ
ٱللَّهِ
ءَامَنَّا
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱشۡهَدۡ
بِأَنَّا
مُسۡلِمُونَ
٥٢
When Jesus sensed disbelief from his people, he asked, “Who will stand up with me for Allah?” The disciples replied, “We will stand up for Allah. We believe in Allah, so bear witness that we have submitted.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections