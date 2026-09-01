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Translation
45:12
۞ الله الذي سخر لكم البحر لتجري الفلك فيه بامره ولتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ١٢
۞ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى سَخَّرَ لَكُمُ ٱلْبَحْرَ لِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ فِيهِ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ١٢
۞ ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
سَخَّرَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
لِتَجۡرِيَ
ٱلۡفُلۡكُ
فِيهِ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
١٢
Allah is the One Who has subjected the sea for you so that ships may sail upon it by His command, and that you may seek His bounty, and that perhaps you will be grateful.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
45:13
وسخر لكم ما في السماوات وما في الارض جميعا منه ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يتفكرون ١٣
وَسَخَّرَ لَكُم مَّا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ جَمِيعًۭا مِّنْهُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ ١٣
وَسَخَّرَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
مِّنۡهُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَتَفَكَّرُونَ
١٣
He ˹also˺ subjected for you whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth—all by His grace. Surely in this are signs for people who reflect.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
45:12
۞ الله الذي سخر لكم البحر لتجري الفلك فيه بامره ولتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ١٢
۞ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى سَخَّرَ لَكُمُ ٱلْبَحْرَ لِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ فِيهِ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ١٢
۞ ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
سَخَّرَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
لِتَجۡرِيَ
ٱلۡفُلۡكُ
فِيهِ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
١٢
Allah is the One Who has subjected the sea for you so that ships may sail upon it by His command, and that you may seek His bounty, and that perhaps you will be grateful.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections