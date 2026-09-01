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Translation
43:57
۞ ولما ضرب ابن مريم مثلا اذا قومك منه يصدون ٥٧
۞ وَلَمَّا ضُرِبَ ٱبْنُ مَرْيَمَ مَثَلًا إِذَا قَوْمُكَ مِنْهُ يَصِدُّونَ ٥٧
۞ وَلَمَّا
ضُرِبَ
ٱبۡنُ
مَرۡيَمَ
مَثَلًا
إِذَا
قَوۡمُكَ
مِنۡهُ
يَصِدُّونَ
٥٧
When the son of Mary was cited as an example ˹in argument˺, your people ˹O Prophet˺ broke into ˹joyful˺ applause.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
43:58
وقالوا االهتنا خير ام هو ما ضربوه لك الا جدلا بل هم قوم خصمون ٥٨
وَقَالُوٓا۟ ءَأَـٰلِهَتُنَا خَيْرٌ أَمْ هُوَ ۚ مَا ضَرَبُوهُ لَكَ إِلَّا جَدَلًۢا ۚ بَلْ هُمْ قَوْمٌ خَصِمُونَ ٥٨
وَقَالُوٓاْ
ءَأَٰلِهَتُنَا
خَيۡرٌ
أَمۡ
هُوَۚ
مَا
ضَرَبُوهُ
لَكَ
إِلَّا
جَدَلَۢاۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
قَوۡمٌ
خَصِمُونَ
٥٨
They exclaimed, “Which is better: our gods or Jesus?” They cite him only to argue. In fact, they are a people prone to dispute.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
43:59
ان هو الا عبد انعمنا عليه وجعلناه مثلا لبني اسراييل ٥٩
إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا عَبْدٌ أَنْعَمْنَا عَلَيْهِ وَجَعَلْنَـٰهُ مَثَلًۭا لِّبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٥٩
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
عَبۡدٌ
أَنۡعَمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
وَجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
مَثَلٗا
لِّبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
٥٩
He was only a servant We showed favour to, and made as an example for the Children of Israel.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
43:60
ولو نشاء لجعلنا منكم ملايكة في الارض يخلفون ٦٠
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَجَعَلْنَا مِنكُم مَّلَـٰٓئِكَةًۭ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يَخْلُفُونَ ٦٠
وَلَوۡ
نَشَآءُ
لَجَعَلۡنَا
مِنكُم
مَّلَٰٓئِكَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
يَخۡلُفُونَ
٦٠
Had We willed, We could have easily replaced you ˹all˺ with angels,
1
succeeding one another on earth.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
43:57
۞ ولما ضرب ابن مريم مثلا اذا قومك منه يصدون ٥٧
۞ وَلَمَّا ضُرِبَ ٱبْنُ مَرْيَمَ مَثَلًا إِذَا قَوْمُكَ مِنْهُ يَصِدُّونَ ٥٧
۞ وَلَمَّا
ضُرِبَ
ٱبۡنُ
مَرۡيَمَ
مَثَلًا
إِذَا
قَوۡمُكَ
مِنۡهُ
يَصِدُّونَ
٥٧
When the son of Mary was cited as an example ˹in argument˺, your people ˹O Prophet˺ broke into ˹joyful˺ applause.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections