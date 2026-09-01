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43:57
۞ ولما ضرب ابن مريم مثلا اذا قومك منه يصدون ٥٧
۞ وَلَمَّا ضُرِبَ ٱبْنُ مَرْيَمَ مَثَلًا إِذَا قَوْمُكَ مِنْهُ يَصِدُّونَ ٥٧

٥٧

When the son of Mary was cited as an example ˹in argument˺, your people ˹O Prophet˺ broke into ˹joyful˺ applause.1
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