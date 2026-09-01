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Translation
37:22
۞ احشروا الذين ظلموا وازواجهم وما كانوا يعبدون ٢٢
۞ ٱحْشُرُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ وَأَزْوَٰجَهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْبُدُونَ ٢٢
۞ ٱحۡشُرُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
وَأَزۡوَٰجَهُمۡ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡبُدُونَ
٢٢
˹Allah will say to the angels,˺ “Gather ˹all˺ the wrongdoers along with their peers, and whatever they used to worship
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
37:23
من دون الله فاهدوهم الى صراط الجحيم ٢٣
مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ فَٱهْدُوهُمْ إِلَىٰ صِرَٰطِ ٱلْجَحِيمِ ٢٣
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
فَٱهۡدُوهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
صِرَٰطِ
ٱلۡجَحِيمِ
٢٣
instead of Allah, then lead them ˹all˺ to the path of Hell.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
37:24
وقفوهم انهم مسيولون ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُم مَّسْـُٔولُونَ ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُم
مَّسۡـُٔولُونَ
٢٤
And detain them, for they must be questioned.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
37:22
۞ احشروا الذين ظلموا وازواجهم وما كانوا يعبدون ٢٢
۞ ٱحْشُرُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ وَأَزْوَٰجَهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْبُدُونَ ٢٢
۞ ٱحۡشُرُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
وَأَزۡوَٰجَهُمۡ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡبُدُونَ
٢٢
˹Allah will say to the angels,˺ “Gather ˹all˺ the wrongdoers along with their peers, and whatever they used to worship
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections