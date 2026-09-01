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37:22
۞ احشروا الذين ظلموا وازواجهم وما كانوا يعبدون ٢٢
۞ ٱحْشُرُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ وَأَزْوَٰجَهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْبُدُونَ ٢٢

٢٢

˹Allah will say to the angels,˺ “Gather ˹all˺ the wrongdoers along with their peers, and whatever they used to worship
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