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Translation
36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠
۞ أَلَمۡ
أَعۡهَدۡ
إِلَيۡكُمۡ
يَٰبَنِيٓ
ءَادَمَ
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُواْ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٠
Did I not command you, O Children of Adam, not to follow Satan, for he is truly your sworn enemy,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:61
وان اعبدوني هاذا صراط مستقيم ٦١
وَأَنِ ٱعْبُدُونِى ۚ هَـٰذَا صِرَٰطٌۭ مُّسْتَقِيمٌۭ ٦١
وَأَنِ
ٱعۡبُدُونِيۚ
هَٰذَا
صِرَٰطٞ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٞ
٦١
but to worship Me ˹alone˺? This is the Straight Path.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:62
ولقد اضل منكم جبلا كثيرا افلم تكونوا تعقلون ٦٢
وَلَقَدْ أَضَلَّ مِنكُمْ جِبِلًّۭا كَثِيرًا ۖ أَفَلَمْ تَكُونُوا۟ تَعْقِلُونَ ٦٢
وَلَقَدۡ
أَضَلَّ
مِنكُمۡ
جِبِلّٗا
كَثِيرًاۖ
أَفَلَمۡ
تَكُونُواْ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٦٢
Yet he already misled great multitudes of you. Did you not have any sense?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:63
هاذه جهنم التي كنتم توعدون ٦٣
هَـٰذِهِۦ جَهَنَّمُ ٱلَّتِى كُنتُمْ تُوعَدُونَ ٦٣
هَٰذِهِۦ
جَهَنَّمُ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنتُمۡ
تُوعَدُونَ
٦٣
This is the Hell you were warned of.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:64
اصلوها اليوم بما كنتم تكفرون ٦٤
ٱصْلَوْهَا ٱلْيَوْمَ بِمَا كُنتُمْ تَكْفُرُونَ ٦٤
ٱصۡلَوۡهَا
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
٦٤
Burn in it Today for your disbelief.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:65
اليوم نختم على افواههم وتكلمنا ايديهم وتشهد ارجلهم بما كانوا يكسبون ٦٥
ٱلْيَوْمَ نَخْتِمُ عَلَىٰٓ أَفْوَٰهِهِمْ وَتُكَلِّمُنَآ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَتَشْهَدُ أَرْجُلُهُم بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَكْسِبُونَ ٦٥
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
نَخۡتِمُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَفۡوَٰهِهِمۡ
وَتُكَلِّمُنَآ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَتَشۡهَدُ
أَرۡجُلُهُم
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٦٥
On this Day We will seal their mouths, their hands will speak to Us, and their feet will testify to what they used to commit.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:66
ولو نشاء لطمسنا على اعينهم فاستبقوا الصراط فانى يبصرون ٦٦
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَطَمَسْنَا عَلَىٰٓ أَعْيُنِهِمْ فَٱسْتَبَقُوا۟ ٱلصِّرَٰطَ فَأَنَّىٰ يُبْصِرُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
نَشَآءُ
لَطَمَسۡنَا
عَلَىٰٓ
أَعۡيُنِهِمۡ
فَٱسۡتَبَقُواْ
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
فَأَنَّىٰ
يُبۡصِرُونَ
٦٦
Had We willed, We could have easily blinded their eyes, so they would struggle to find their way. How then could they see?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:67
ولو نشاء لمسخناهم على مكانتهم فما استطاعوا مضيا ولا يرجعون ٦٧
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَمَسَخْنَـٰهُمْ عَلَىٰ مَكَانَتِهِمْ فَمَا ٱسْتَطَـٰعُوا۟ مُضِيًّۭا وَلَا يَرْجِعُونَ ٦٧
وَلَوۡ
نَشَآءُ
لَمَسَخۡنَٰهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
مَكَانَتِهِمۡ
فَمَا
ٱسۡتَطَٰعُواْ
مُضِيّٗا
وَلَا
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٦٧
And had We willed, We could have transfigured them on the spot,
1
so they could neither progress forward nor turn back.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:68
ومن نعمره ننكسه في الخلق افلا يعقلون ٦٨
وَمَن نُّعَمِّرْهُ نُنَكِّسْهُ فِى ٱلْخَلْقِ ۖ أَفَلَا يَعْقِلُونَ ٦٨
وَمَن
نُّعَمِّرۡهُ
نُنَكِّسۡهُ
فِي
ٱلۡخَلۡقِۚ
أَفَلَا
يَعۡقِلُونَ
٦٨
And whoever We grant a long life, We reverse them in development.
1
Will they not then understand?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:69
وما علمناه الشعر وما ينبغي له ان هو الا ذكر وقران مبين ٦٩
وَمَا عَلَّمْنَـٰهُ ٱلشِّعْرَ وَمَا يَنۢبَغِى لَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌۭ وَقُرْءَانٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٩
وَمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
ٱلشِّعۡرَ
وَمَا
يَنۢبَغِي
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرٞ
وَقُرۡءَانٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٩
We have not taught him poetry, nor is it fitting for him. This ˹Book˺ is only a Reminder and a clear Quran
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:70
لينذر من كان حيا ويحق القول على الكافرين ٧٠
لِّيُنذِرَ مَن كَانَ حَيًّۭا وَيَحِقَّ ٱلْقَوْلُ عَلَى ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٧٠
لِّيُنذِرَ
مَن
كَانَ
حَيّٗا
وَيَحِقَّ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَى
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٧٠
to warn whoever is ˹truly˺ alive and fulfil the decree ˹of torment˺ against the disbelievers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠
۞ أَلَمۡ
أَعۡهَدۡ
إِلَيۡكُمۡ
يَٰبَنِيٓ
ءَادَمَ
أَن
لَّا
تَعۡبُدُواْ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٠
Did I not command you, O Children of Adam, not to follow Satan, for he is truly your sworn enemy,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections