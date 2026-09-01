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36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠

٦٠

Did I not command you, O  Children of Adam, not to follow Satan, for he is truly your sworn enemy,
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