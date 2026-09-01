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Translation
31:22
۞ ومن يسلم وجهه الى الله وهو محسن فقد استمسك بالعروة الوثقى والى الله عاقبة الامور ٢٢
۞ وَمَن يُسْلِمْ وَجْهَهُۥٓ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَقَدِ ٱسْتَمْسَكَ بِٱلْعُرْوَةِ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ ۗ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلْأُمُورِ ٢٢
۞ وَمَن
يُسۡلِمۡ
وَجۡهَهُۥٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَقَدِ
ٱسۡتَمۡسَكَ
بِٱلۡعُرۡوَةِ
ٱلۡوُثۡقَىٰۗ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡأُمُورِ
٢٢
Whoever fully submits themselves to Allah and is a good-doer, they have certainly grasped the firmest hand-hold. And with Allah rests the outcome of ˹all˺ affairs.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
31:23
ومن كفر فلا يحزنك كفره الينا مرجعهم فننبيهم بما عملوا ان الله عليم بذات الصدور ٢٣
وَمَن كَفَرَ فَلَا يَحْزُنكَ كُفْرُهُۥٓ ۚ إِلَيْنَا مَرْجِعُهُمْ فَنُنَبِّئُهُم بِمَا عَمِلُوٓا۟ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلِيمٌۢ بِذَاتِ ٱلصُّدُورِ ٢٣
وَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَلَا
يَحۡزُنكَ
كُفۡرُهُۥٓۚ
إِلَيۡنَا
مَرۡجِعُهُمۡ
فَنُنَبِّئُهُم
بِمَا
عَمِلُوٓاْۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِذَاتِ
ٱلصُّدُورِ
٢٣
But whoever disbelieves, do not let their disbelief grieve you ˹O Prophet˺. To Us is their return, and We will inform them of all they did. Surely Allah knows best what is ˹hidden˺ in the heart.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
31:24
نمتعهم قليلا ثم نضطرهم الى عذاب غليظ ٢٤
نُمَتِّعُهُمْ قَلِيلًۭا ثُمَّ نَضْطَرُّهُمْ إِلَىٰ عَذَابٍ غَلِيظٍۢ ٢٤
نُمَتِّعُهُمۡ
قَلِيلٗا
ثُمَّ
نَضۡطَرُّهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابٍ
غَلِيظٖ
٢٤
We allow them enjoyment for a little while, then ˹in time˺ We will force them into a harsh torment.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
31:25
ولين سالتهم من خلق السماوات والارض ليقولن الله قل الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٢٥
وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۚ قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٥
وَلَئِن
سَأَلۡتَهُم
مَّنۡ
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ٱللَّهُۚ
قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٥
And if you ask them who created the heavens and the earth, they will definitely say, “Allah!” Say, “Praise be to Allah!” In fact, most of them do not know.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
31:26
لله ما في السماوات والارض ان الله هو الغني الحميد ٢٦
لِلَّهِ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ هُوَ ٱلْغَنِىُّ ٱلْحَمِيدُ ٢٦
لِلَّهِ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡغَنِيُّ
ٱلۡحَمِيدُ
٢٦
To Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and the earth. Allah is truly the Self-Sufficient, Praiseworthy.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
31:27
ولو انما في الارض من شجرة اقلام والبحر يمده من بعده سبعة ابحر ما نفدت كلمات الله ان الله عزيز حكيم ٢٧
وَلَوْ أَنَّمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مِن شَجَرَةٍ أَقْلَـٰمٌۭ وَٱلْبَحْرُ يَمُدُّهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ سَبْعَةُ أَبْحُرٍۢ مَّا نَفِدَتْ كَلِمَـٰتُ ٱللَّهِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌۭ ٢٧
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مِن
شَجَرَةٍ
أَقۡلَٰمٞ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرُ
يَمُدُّهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
سَبۡعَةُ
أَبۡحُرٖ
مَّا
نَفِدَتۡ
كَلِمَٰتُ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَزِيزٌ
حَكِيمٞ
٢٧
If all the trees on earth were pens and the ocean ˹were ink˺, refilled by seven other oceans, the Words of Allah would not be exhausted. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
31:28
ما خلقكم ولا بعثكم الا كنفس واحدة ان الله سميع بصير ٢٨
مَّا خَلْقُكُمْ وَلَا بَعْثُكُمْ إِلَّا كَنَفْسٍۢ وَٰحِدَةٍ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَمِيعٌۢ بَصِيرٌ ٢٨
مَّا
خَلۡقُكُمۡ
وَلَا
بَعۡثُكُمۡ
إِلَّا
كَنَفۡسٖ
وَٰحِدَةٍۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
سَمِيعُۢ
بَصِيرٌ
٢٨
The creation and resurrection of you ˹all˺ is as simple ˹for Him˺ as that of a single soul. Surely Allah is All-Hearing, All-Seeing.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
31:22
۞ ومن يسلم وجهه الى الله وهو محسن فقد استمسك بالعروة الوثقى والى الله عاقبة الامور ٢٢
۞ وَمَن يُسْلِمْ وَجْهَهُۥٓ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَقَدِ ٱسْتَمْسَكَ بِٱلْعُرْوَةِ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ ۗ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلْأُمُورِ ٢٢
۞ وَمَن
يُسۡلِمۡ
وَجۡهَهُۥٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَقَدِ
ٱسۡتَمۡسَكَ
بِٱلۡعُرۡوَةِ
ٱلۡوُثۡقَىٰۗ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡأُمُورِ
٢٢
Whoever fully submits themselves to Allah and is a good-doer, they have certainly grasped the firmest hand-hold. And with Allah rests the outcome of ˹all˺ affairs.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections