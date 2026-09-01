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30. Ar-Rum
The Romans
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
30:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alif-Lãm-Mĩm.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
30:2
غلبت الروم ٢
غُلِبَتِ ٱلرُّومُ ٢
غُلِبَتِ
ٱلرُّومُ
٢
The Romans have been defeated
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
30:3
في ادنى الارض وهم من بعد غلبهم سيغلبون ٣
فِىٓ أَدْنَى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَهُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ غَلَبِهِمْ سَيَغْلِبُونَ ٣
فِيٓ
أَدۡنَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
غَلَبِهِمۡ
سَيَغۡلِبُونَ
٣
in a nearby land.
1
Yet following their defeat, they will triumph
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
30:4
في بضع سنين لله الامر من قبل ومن بعد ويوميذ يفرح المومنون ٤
فِى بِضْعِ سِنِينَ ۗ لِلَّهِ ٱلْأَمْرُ مِن قَبْلُ وَمِنۢ بَعْدُ ۚ وَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ يَفْرَحُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ ٤
فِي
بِضۡعِ
سِنِينَۗ
لِلَّهِ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَمِنۢ
بَعۡدُۚ
وَيَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَفۡرَحُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ
٤
within three to nine years.
1
The ˹whole˺ matter rests with Allah before and after ˹victory˺. And on that day the believers will rejoice
Tafsirs
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30:5
بنصر الله ينصر من يشاء وهو العزيز الرحيم ٥
بِنَصْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥
بِنَصۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
يَنصُرُ
مَن
يَشَآءُۖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥
at the victory willed by Allah. He gives victory to whoever He wills. For He is the Almighty, Most Merciful.
Tafsirs
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30. Ar-Rum
The Romans
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
30:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alif-Lãm-Mĩm.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections