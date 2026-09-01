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29. Al-'Ankabut
The Spider
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
29:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alif-Lãm-Mĩm.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
29:2
احسب الناس ان يتركوا ان يقولوا امنا وهم لا يفتنون ٢
أَحَسِبَ ٱلنَّاسُ أَن يُتْرَكُوٓا۟ أَن يَقُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَهُمْ لَا يُفْتَنُونَ ٢
أَحَسِبَ
ٱلنَّاسُ
أَن
يُتۡرَكُوٓاْ
أَن
يَقُولُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يُفۡتَنُونَ
٢
Do people think once they say, “We believe,” that they will be left without being put to the test?
Tafsirs
Lessons
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29:3
ولقد فتنا الذين من قبلهم فليعلمن الله الذين صدقوا وليعلمن الكاذبين ٣
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۖ فَلَيَعْلَمَنَّ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِينَ صَدَقُوا۟ وَلَيَعْلَمَنَّ ٱلْكَـٰذِبِينَ ٣
وَلَقَدۡ
فَتَنَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡۖ
فَلَيَعۡلَمَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
صَدَقُواْ
وَلَيَعۡلَمَنَّ
ٱلۡكَٰذِبِينَ
٣
We certainly tested those before them. And ˹in this way˺ Allah will clearly distinguish between those who are truthful and those who are liars.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
29:4
ام حسب الذين يعملون السييات ان يسبقونا ساء ما يحكمون ٤
أَمْ حَسِبَ ٱلَّذِينَ يَعْمَلُونَ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ أَن يَسْبِقُونَا ۚ سَآءَ مَا يَحْكُمُونَ ٤
أَمۡ
حَسِبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ
أَن
يَسۡبِقُونَاۚ
سَآءَ
مَا
يَحۡكُمُونَ
٤
Or do the evildoers ˹simply˺ think that they will escape Us? How wrong is their judgment!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
29:5
من كان يرجو لقاء الله فان اجل الله لات وهو السميع العليم ٥
مَن كَانَ يَرْجُوا۟ لِقَآءَ ٱللَّهِ فَإِنَّ أَجَلَ ٱللَّهِ لَـَٔاتٍۢ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٥
مَن
كَانَ
يَرۡجُواْ
لِقَآءَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَإِنَّ
أَجَلَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَأٓتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٥
Whoever hopes for the meeting with Allah, ˹let them know that˺ Allah’s appointed time is sure to come. He is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
29:6
ومن جاهد فانما يجاهد لنفسه ان الله لغني عن العالمين ٦
وَمَن جَـٰهَدَ فَإِنَّمَا يُجَـٰهِدُ لِنَفْسِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ عَنِ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٦
وَمَن
جَٰهَدَ
فَإِنَّمَا
يُجَٰهِدُ
لِنَفۡسِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَغَنِيٌّ
عَنِ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٦
And whoever strives ˹in Allah’s cause˺, only does so for their own good. Surely Allah is not in need of ˹any of˺ His creation.
Tafsirs
Lessons
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29. Al-'Ankabut
The Spider
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
29:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمٓ
١
Alif-Lãm-Mĩm.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections