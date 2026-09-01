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26:52
۞ واوحينا الى موسى ان اسر بعبادي انكم متبعون ٥٢
۞ وَأَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنْ أَسْرِ بِعِبَادِىٓ إِنَّكُم مُّتَّبَعُونَ ٥٢

٥٢

And We inspired Moses, ˹saying,˺ “Leave with My servants at night, for you will surely be pursued.”
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