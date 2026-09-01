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25:53
۞ وهو الذي مرج البحرين هاذا عذب فرات وهاذا ملح اجاج وجعل بينهما برزخا وحجرا محجورا ٥٣
۞ وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى مَرَجَ ٱلْبَحْرَيْنِ هَـٰذَا عَذْبٌۭ فُرَاتٌۭ وَهَـٰذَا مِلْحٌ أُجَاجٌۭ وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَهُمَا بَرْزَخًۭا وَحِجْرًۭا مَّحْجُورًۭا ٥٣

٥٣

And He is the One Who merges the two bodies of water: one fresh and palatable and the other salty and bitter, placing between them a barrier they cannot cross.1 
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