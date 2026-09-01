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Translation
25:53
۞ وهو الذي مرج البحرين هاذا عذب فرات وهاذا ملح اجاج وجعل بينهما برزخا وحجرا محجورا ٥٣
۞ وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى مَرَجَ ٱلْبَحْرَيْنِ هَـٰذَا عَذْبٌۭ فُرَاتٌۭ وَهَـٰذَا مِلْحٌ أُجَاجٌۭ وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَهُمَا بَرْزَخًۭا وَحِجْرًۭا مَّحْجُورًۭا ٥٣
۞ وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
مَرَجَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
هَٰذَا
عَذۡبٞ
فُرَاتٞ
وَهَٰذَا
مِلۡحٌ
أُجَاجٞ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَرۡزَخٗا
وَحِجۡرٗا
مَّحۡجُورٗا
٥٣
And He is the One Who merges the two bodies of water: one fresh and palatable and the other salty and bitter, placing between them a barrier they cannot cross.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
25:54
وهو الذي خلق من الماء بشرا فجعله نسبا وصهرا وكان ربك قديرا ٥٤
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ مِنَ ٱلْمَآءِ بَشَرًۭا فَجَعَلَهُۥ نَسَبًۭا وَصِهْرًۭا ۗ وَكَانَ رَبُّكَ قَدِيرًۭا ٥٤
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَآءِ
بَشَرٗا
فَجَعَلَهُۥ
نَسَبٗا
وَصِهۡرٗاۗ
وَكَانَ
رَبُّكَ
قَدِيرٗا
٥٤
And He is the One Who creates human beings from a ˹humble˺ liquid,
1
then establishes for them bonds of kinship and marriage. For your Lord is Most Capable.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
25:55
ويعبدون من دون الله ما لا ينفعهم ولا يضرهم وكان الكافر على ربه ظهيرا ٥٥
وَيَعْبُدُونَ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ مَا لَا يَنفَعُهُمْ وَلَا يَضُرُّهُمْ ۗ وَكَانَ ٱلْكَافِرُ عَلَىٰ رَبِّهِۦ ظَهِيرًۭا ٥٥
وَيَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
يَنفَعُهُمۡ
وَلَا
يَضُرُّهُمۡۗ
وَكَانَ
ٱلۡكَافِرُ
عَلَىٰ
رَبِّهِۦ
ظَهِيرٗا
٥٥
Yet they worship besides Allah what can neither benefit nor harm them. And the disbeliever always collaborates against their Lord.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
25:53
۞ وهو الذي مرج البحرين هاذا عذب فرات وهاذا ملح اجاج وجعل بينهما برزخا وحجرا محجورا ٥٣
۞ وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى مَرَجَ ٱلْبَحْرَيْنِ هَـٰذَا عَذْبٌۭ فُرَاتٌۭ وَهَـٰذَا مِلْحٌ أُجَاجٌۭ وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَهُمَا بَرْزَخًۭا وَحِجْرًۭا مَّحْجُورًۭا ٥٣
۞ وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
مَرَجَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
هَٰذَا
عَذۡبٞ
فُرَاتٞ
وَهَٰذَا
مِلۡحٌ
أُجَاجٞ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَرۡزَخٗا
وَحِجۡرٗا
مَّحۡجُورٗا
٥٣
And He is the One Who merges the two bodies of water: one fresh and palatable and the other salty and bitter, placing between them a barrier they cannot cross.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections