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25. Al-Furqan

The Criterion

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
25:1
تبارك الذي نزل الفرقان على عبده ليكون للعالمين نذيرا ١
تَبَارَكَ ٱلَّذِى نَزَّلَ ٱلْفُرْقَانَ عَلَىٰ عَبْدِهِۦ لِيَكُونَ لِلْعَـٰلَمِينَ نَذِيرًا ١

١

Blessed is the One Who sent down the Decisive Authority1 to His servant,2 so that he may be a warner to the whole world.3
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