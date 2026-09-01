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25. Al-Furqan
The Criterion
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
25:1
تبارك الذي نزل الفرقان على عبده ليكون للعالمين نذيرا ١
تَبَارَكَ ٱلَّذِى نَزَّلَ ٱلْفُرْقَانَ عَلَىٰ عَبْدِهِۦ لِيَكُونَ لِلْعَـٰلَمِينَ نَذِيرًا ١
تَبَارَكَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَزَّلَ
ٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِهِۦ
لِيَكُونَ
لِلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
نَذِيرًا
١
Blessed is the One Who sent down the Decisive Authority
1
to His servant,
2
so that he may be a warner to the whole world.
3
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
25:2
الذي له ملك السماوات والارض ولم يتخذ ولدا ولم يكن له شريك في الملك وخلق كل شيء فقدره تقديرا ٢
ٱلَّذِى لَهُۥ مُلْكُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَمْ يَتَّخِذْ وَلَدًۭا وَلَمْ يَكُن لَّهُۥ شَرِيكٌۭ فِى ٱلْمُلْكِ وَخَلَقَ كُلَّ شَىْءٍۢ فَقَدَّرَهُۥ تَقْدِيرًۭا ٢
ٱلَّذِي
لَهُۥ
مُلۡكُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَمۡ
يَتَّخِذۡ
وَلَدٗا
وَلَمۡ
يَكُن
لَّهُۥ
شَرِيكٞ
فِي
ٱلۡمُلۡكِ
وَخَلَقَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٖ
فَقَدَّرَهُۥ
تَقۡدِيرٗا
٢
˹Allah is˺ the One to Whom belongs the kingdom of the heavens and the earth, Who has never had ˹any˺ offspring, nor does He have a partner in ˹governing˺ the kingdom. He has created everything, ordaining it precisely.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
25. Al-Furqan
The Criterion
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
25:1
تبارك الذي نزل الفرقان على عبده ليكون للعالمين نذيرا ١
تَبَارَكَ ٱلَّذِى نَزَّلَ ٱلْفُرْقَانَ عَلَىٰ عَبْدِهِۦ لِيَكُونَ لِلْعَـٰلَمِينَ نَذِيرًا ١
تَبَارَكَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَزَّلَ
ٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِهِۦ
لِيَكُونَ
لِلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
نَذِيرًا
١
Blessed is the One Who sent down the Decisive Authority
1
to His servant,
2
so that he may be a warner to the whole world.
3
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections