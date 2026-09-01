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23:75
۞ ولو رحمناهم وكشفنا ما بهم من ضر للجوا في طغيانهم يعمهون ٧٥
۞ وَلَوْ رَحِمْنَـٰهُمْ وَكَشَفْنَا مَا بِهِم مِّن ضُرٍّۢ لَّلَجُّوا۟ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ٧٥

٧٥

˹Even˺ if We had mercy on them and removed their affliction,1 they would still persist in their transgression, wandering blindly.
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