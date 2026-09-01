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Translation
23:75
۞ ولو رحمناهم وكشفنا ما بهم من ضر للجوا في طغيانهم يعمهون ٧٥
۞ وَلَوْ رَحِمْنَـٰهُمْ وَكَشَفْنَا مَا بِهِم مِّن ضُرٍّۢ لَّلَجُّوا۟ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ٧٥
۞ وَلَوۡ
رَحِمۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَكَشَفۡنَا
مَا
بِهِم
مِّن
ضُرّٖ
لَّلَجُّواْ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
٧٥
˹Even˺ if We had mercy on them and removed their affliction,
1
they would still persist in their transgression, wandering blindly.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:76
ولقد اخذناهم بالعذاب فما استكانوا لربهم وما يتضرعون ٧٦
وَلَقَدْ أَخَذْنَـٰهُم بِٱلْعَذَابِ فَمَا ٱسْتَكَانُوا۟ لِرَبِّهِمْ وَمَا يَتَضَرَّعُونَ ٧٦
وَلَقَدۡ
أَخَذۡنَٰهُم
بِٱلۡعَذَابِ
فَمَا
ٱسۡتَكَانُواْ
لِرَبِّهِمۡ
وَمَا
يَتَضَرَّعُونَ
٧٦
And We have already seized them with torment, but they never humbled themselves to their Lord, nor did they ˹submissively˺ appeal ˹to Him˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:77
حتى اذا فتحنا عليهم بابا ذا عذاب شديد اذا هم فيه مبلسون ٧٧
حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا فَتَحْنَا عَلَيْهِم بَابًۭا ذَا عَذَابٍۢ شَدِيدٍ إِذَا هُمْ فِيهِ مُبْلِسُونَ ٧٧
حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
فَتَحۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِم
بَابٗا
ذَا
عَذَابٖ
شَدِيدٍ
إِذَا
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
مُبۡلِسُونَ
٧٧
But as soon as We open for them a gate of severe punishment, they will be utterly desperate.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:78
وهو الذي انشا لكم السمع والابصار والافيدة قليلا ما تشكرون ٧٨
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنشَأَ لَكُمُ ٱلسَّمْعَ وَٱلْأَبْصَـٰرَ وَٱلْأَفْـِٔدَةَ ۚ قَلِيلًۭا مَّا تَشْكُرُونَ ٧٨
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَنشَأَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلسَّمۡعَ
وَٱلۡأَبۡصَٰرَ
وَٱلۡأَفۡـِٔدَةَۚ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٧٨
He is the One Who created for you hearing, sight, and intellect. ˹Yet˺ you hardly give any thanks.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:79
وهو الذي ذراكم في الارض واليه تحشرون ٧٩
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى ذَرَأَكُمْ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَإِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ ٧٩
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
ذَرَأَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
تُحۡشَرُونَ
٧٩
And He is the One Who has dispersed you ˹all˺ over the earth, and to Him you will ˹all˺ be gathered.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:80
وهو الذي يحيي ويميت وله اختلاف الليل والنهار افلا تعقلون ٨٠
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى يُحْىِۦ وَيُمِيتُ وَلَهُ ٱخْتِلَـٰفُ ٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ٨٠
وَهُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
يُحۡيِۦ
وَيُمِيتُ
وَلَهُ
ٱخۡتِلَٰفُ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَٱلنَّهَارِۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٨٠
And He is the One Who gives life and causes death, and to Him belongs the alternation of the day and night. Will you not then understand?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:81
بل قالوا مثل ما قال الاولون ٨١
بَلْ قَالُوا۟ مِثْلَ مَا قَالَ ٱلْأَوَّلُونَ ٨١
بَلۡ
قَالُواْ
مِثۡلَ
مَا
قَالَ
ٱلۡأَوَّلُونَ
٨١
But they ˹just˺ say what their predecessors said.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:82
قالوا ااذا متنا وكنا ترابا وعظاما اانا لمبعوثون ٨٢
قَالُوٓا۟ أَءِذَا مِتْنَا وَكُنَّا تُرَابًۭا وَعِظَـٰمًا أَءِنَّا لَمَبْعُوثُونَ ٨٢
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
مِتۡنَا
وَكُنَّا
تُرَابٗا
وَعِظَٰمًا
أَءِنَّا
لَمَبۡعُوثُونَ
٨٢
They said, “Once we are dead and reduced to dust and bones, will we really be resurrected?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:83
لقد وعدنا نحن واباونا هاذا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٨٣
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا هَـٰذَا مِن قَبْلُ إِنْ هَـٰذَآ إِلَّآ أَسَـٰطِيرُ ٱلْأَوَّلِينَ ٨٣
لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
هَٰذَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٨٣
We have already been promised this, as well as our forefathers earlier. This is nothing but ancient fables!”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:84
قل لمن الارض ومن فيها ان كنتم تعلمون ٨٤
قُل لِّمَنِ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَمَن فِيهَآ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٨٤
قُل
لِّمَنِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
وَمَن
فِيهَآ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٤
Ask ˹them, O Prophet˺, “To whom belong the earth and all those on it, if you ˹really˺ know?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:85
سيقولون لله قل افلا تذكرون ٨٥
سَيَقُولُونَ لِلَّهِ ۚ قُلْ أَفَلَا تَذَكَّرُونَ ٨٥
سَيَقُولُونَ
لِلَّهِۚ
قُلۡ
أَفَلَا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٨٥
They will reply, “To Allah!” Say, “Why are you not then mindful?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:86
قل من رب السماوات السبع ورب العرش العظيم ٨٦
قُلْ مَن رَّبُّ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ ٱلسَّبْعِ وَرَبُّ ٱلْعَرْشِ ٱلْعَظِيمِ ٨٦
قُلۡ
مَن
رَّبُّ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ٱلسَّبۡعِ
وَرَبُّ
ٱلۡعَرۡشِ
ٱلۡعَظِيمِ
٨٦
˹And˺ ask ˹them˺, “Who is the Lord of the seven heavens and the Lord of the Mighty Throne?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:87
سيقولون لله قل افلا تتقون ٨٧
سَيَقُولُونَ لِلَّهِ ۚ قُلْ أَفَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ٨٧
سَيَقُولُونَ
لِلَّهِۚ
قُلۡ
أَفَلَا
تَتَّقُونَ
٨٧
They will reply, “Allah.” Say, “Will you not then fear ˹Him˺?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:88
قل من بيده ملكوت كل شيء وهو يجير ولا يجار عليه ان كنتم تعلمون ٨٨
قُلْ مَنۢ بِيَدِهِۦ مَلَكُوتُ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ وَهُوَ يُجِيرُ وَلَا يُجَارُ عَلَيْهِ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٨٨
قُلۡ
مَنۢ
بِيَدِهِۦ
مَلَكُوتُ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
وَهُوَ
يُجِيرُ
وَلَا
يُجَارُ
عَلَيۡهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٨
Ask ˹them also,˺ “In Whose Hands is the authority over all things, protecting ˹all˺ while none can protect against Him, if you ˹really˺ know?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:89
سيقولون لله قل فانى تسحرون ٨٩
سَيَقُولُونَ لِلَّهِ ۚ قُلْ فَأَنَّىٰ تُسْحَرُونَ ٨٩
سَيَقُولُونَ
لِلَّهِۚ
قُلۡ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُسۡحَرُونَ
٨٩
They will reply, “Allah.” Say, “How are you then so deluded?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:75
۞ ولو رحمناهم وكشفنا ما بهم من ضر للجوا في طغيانهم يعمهون ٧٥
۞ وَلَوْ رَحِمْنَـٰهُمْ وَكَشَفْنَا مَا بِهِم مِّن ضُرٍّۢ لَّلَجُّوا۟ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ٧٥
۞ وَلَوۡ
رَحِمۡنَٰهُمۡ
وَكَشَفۡنَا
مَا
بِهِم
مِّن
ضُرّٖ
لَّلَجُّواْ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
٧٥
˹Even˺ if We had mercy on them and removed their affliction,
1
they would still persist in their transgression, wandering blindly.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections