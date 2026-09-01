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23:36
۞ هيهات هيهات لما توعدون ٣٦
۞ هَيْهَاتَ هَيْهَاتَ لِمَا تُوعَدُونَ ٣٦

٣٦

Impossible, simply impossible is what you are promised!
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