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Translation
23:36
۞ هيهات هيهات لما توعدون ٣٦
۞ هَيْهَاتَ هَيْهَاتَ لِمَا تُوعَدُونَ ٣٦
۞ هَيۡهَاتَ
هَيۡهَاتَ
لِمَا
تُوعَدُونَ
٣٦
Impossible, simply impossible is what you are promised!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:37
ان هي الا حياتنا الدنيا نموت ونحيا وما نحن بمبعوثين ٣٧
إِنْ هِىَ إِلَّا حَيَاتُنَا ٱلدُّنْيَا نَمُوتُ وَنَحْيَا وَمَا نَحْنُ بِمَبْعُوثِينَ ٣٧
إِنۡ
هِيَ
إِلَّا
حَيَاتُنَا
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
نَمُوتُ
وَنَحۡيَا
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
بِمَبۡعُوثِينَ
٣٧
There is nothing beyond our worldly life. We die, others are born, and none will be resurrected.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:38
ان هو الا رجل افترى على الله كذبا وما نحن له بمومنين ٣٨
إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا رَجُلٌ ٱفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًۭا وَمَا نَحْنُ لَهُۥ بِمُؤْمِنِينَ ٣٨
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
رَجُلٌ
ٱفۡتَرَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبٗا
وَمَا
نَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
بِمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٣٨
He is no more than a man who has fabricated a lie about Allah, and we will never believe in him.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:39
قال رب انصرني بما كذبون ٣٩
قَالَ رَبِّ ٱنصُرْنِى بِمَا كَذَّبُونِ ٣٩
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱنصُرۡنِي
بِمَا
كَذَّبُونِ
٣٩
The messenger prayed, “My Lord! Help me, because they have denied ˹me˺.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:40
قال عما قليل ليصبحن نادمين ٤٠
قَالَ عَمَّا قَلِيلٍۢ لَّيُصْبِحُنَّ نَـٰدِمِينَ ٤٠
قَالَ
عَمَّا
قَلِيلٖ
لَّيُصۡبِحُنَّ
نَٰدِمِينَ
٤٠
Allah responded, “Soon they will be truly regretful.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:41
فاخذتهم الصيحة بالحق فجعلناهم غثاء فبعدا للقوم الظالمين ٤١
فَأَخَذَتْهُمُ ٱلصَّيْحَةُ بِٱلْحَقِّ فَجَعَلْنَـٰهُمْ غُثَآءًۭ ۚ فَبُعْدًۭا لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٤١
فَأَخَذَتۡهُمُ
ٱلصَّيۡحَةُ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
غُثَآءٗۚ
فَبُعۡدٗا
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٤١
Then the ˹mighty˺ blast overtook them with justice, and We reduced them to rubble. So away with the wrongdoing people!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:42
ثم انشانا من بعدهم قرونا اخرين ٤٢
ثُمَّ أَنشَأْنَا مِنۢ بَعْدِهِمْ قُرُونًا ءَاخَرِينَ ٤٢
ثُمَّ
أَنشَأۡنَا
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِمۡ
قُرُونًا
ءَاخَرِينَ
٤٢
Then We raised other generations after them.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
23:36
۞ هيهات هيهات لما توعدون ٣٦
۞ هَيْهَاتَ هَيْهَاتَ لِمَا تُوعَدُونَ ٣٦
۞ هَيۡهَاتَ
هَيۡهَاتَ
لِمَا
تُوعَدُونَ
٣٦
Impossible, simply impossible is what you are promised!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections