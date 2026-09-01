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Translation
22:60
۞ ذالك ومن عاقب بمثل ما عوقب به ثم بغي عليه لينصرنه الله ان الله لعفو غفور ٦٠
۞ ذَٰلِكَ وَمَنْ عَاقَبَ بِمِثْلِ مَا عُوقِبَ بِهِۦ ثُمَّ بُغِىَ عَلَيْهِ لَيَنصُرَنَّهُ ٱللَّهُ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَعَفُوٌّ غَفُورٌۭ ٦٠
۞ ذَٰلِكَۖ
وَمَنۡ
عَاقَبَ
بِمِثۡلِ
مَا
عُوقِبَ
بِهِۦ
ثُمَّ
بُغِيَ
عَلَيۡهِ
لَيَنصُرَنَّهُ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَعَفُوٌّ
غَفُورٞ
٦٠
That is so. And whoever retaliates in equivalence to the injury they have received, and then are wronged ˹again˺, Allah will certainly help them. Surely Allah is Ever-Pardoning, All-Forgiving.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
22:61
ذالك بان الله يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وان الله سميع بصير ٦١
ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ سَمِيعٌۢ بَصِيرٌۭ ٦١
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُولِجُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
فِي
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُولِجُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فِي
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
سَمِيعُۢ
بَصِيرٞ
٦١
That is because Allah causes the night to merge into the day, and the day into the night. Indeed, Allah is All-Hearing, All-Seeing.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
22:62
ذالك بان الله هو الحق وان ما يدعون من دونه هو الباطل وان الله هو العلي الكبير ٦٢
ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ هُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ وَأَنَّ مَا يَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِۦ هُوَ ٱلْبَـٰطِلُ وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ هُوَ ٱلْعَلِىُّ ٱلْكَبِيرُ ٦٢
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
وَأَنَّ
مَا
يَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦ
هُوَ
ٱلۡبَٰطِلُ
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيُّ
ٱلۡكَبِيرُ
٦٢
That is because Allah ˹alone˺ is the Truth and what they invoke besides Him is falsehood, and Allah ˹alone˺ is truly the Most High, All-Great.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
22:63
الم تر ان الله انزل من السماء ماء فتصبح الارض مخضرة ان الله لطيف خبير ٦٣
أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ أَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَتُصْبِحُ ٱلْأَرْضُ مُخْضَرَّةً ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَطِيفٌ خَبِيرٌۭ ٦٣
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَتُصۡبِحُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
مُخۡضَرَّةًۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَطِيفٌ
خَبِيرٞ
٦٣
Do you not see that Allah sends down rain from the sky, then the earth becomes green? Surely Allah is Most Subtle, All-Aware.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
22:64
له ما في السماوات وما في الارض وان الله لهو الغني الحميد ٦٤
لَّهُۥ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ وَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَهُوَ ٱلْغَنِىُّ ٱلْحَمِيدُ ٦٤
لَّهُۥ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
وَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَهُوَ
ٱلۡغَنِيُّ
ٱلۡحَمِيدُ
٦٤
To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. Allah ˹alone˺ is truly the Self-Sufficient, Praiseworthy.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
22:60
۞ ذالك ومن عاقب بمثل ما عوقب به ثم بغي عليه لينصرنه الله ان الله لعفو غفور ٦٠
۞ ذَٰلِكَ وَمَنْ عَاقَبَ بِمِثْلِ مَا عُوقِبَ بِهِۦ ثُمَّ بُغِىَ عَلَيْهِ لَيَنصُرَنَّهُ ٱللَّهُ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَعَفُوٌّ غَفُورٌۭ ٦٠
۞ ذَٰلِكَۖ
وَمَنۡ
عَاقَبَ
بِمِثۡلِ
مَا
عُوقِبَ
بِهِۦ
ثُمَّ
بُغِيَ
عَلَيۡهِ
لَيَنصُرَنَّهُ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَعَفُوٌّ
غَفُورٞ
٦٠
That is so. And whoever retaliates in equivalence to the injury they have received, and then are wronged ˹again˺, Allah will certainly help them. Surely Allah is Ever-Pardoning, All-Forgiving.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections