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22:60
۞ ذالك ومن عاقب بمثل ما عوقب به ثم بغي عليه لينصرنه الله ان الله لعفو غفور ٦٠
۞ ذَٰلِكَ وَمَنْ عَاقَبَ بِمِثْلِ مَا عُوقِبَ بِهِۦ ثُمَّ بُغِىَ عَلَيْهِ لَيَنصُرَنَّهُ ٱللَّهُ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَعَفُوٌّ غَفُورٌۭ ٦٠

٦٠

That is so. And whoever retaliates in equivalence to the injury they have received, and then are wronged ˹again˺, Allah will certainly help them. Surely Allah is Ever-Pardoning, All-Forgiving.
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