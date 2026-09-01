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Translation
21:83
۞ وايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الضر وانت ارحم الراحمين ٨٣
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلضُّرُّ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٨٣
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَسَّنِيَ
ٱلضُّرُّ
وَأَنتَ
أَرۡحَمُ
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
٨٣
And ˹remember˺ when Job cried out to his Lord, “I have been touched with adversity,
1
and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:84
فاستجبنا له فكشفنا ما به من ضر واتيناه اهله ومثلهم معهم رحمة من عندنا وذكرى للعابدين ٨٤
فَٱسْتَجَبْنَا لَهُۥ فَكَشَفْنَا مَا بِهِۦ مِن ضُرٍّۢ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ أَهْلَهُۥ وَمِثْلَهُم مَّعَهُمْ رَحْمَةًۭ مِّنْ عِندِنَا وَذِكْرَىٰ لِلْعَـٰبِدِينَ ٨٤
فَٱسۡتَجَبۡنَا
لَهُۥ
فَكَشَفۡنَا
مَا
بِهِۦ
مِن
ضُرّٖۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
أَهۡلَهُۥ
وَمِثۡلَهُم
مَّعَهُمۡ
رَحۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِنَا
وَذِكۡرَىٰ
لِلۡعَٰبِدِينَ
٨٤
So We answered his prayer and removed his adversity, and gave him back his family, twice as many, as a mercy from Us and a lesson for the ˹devoted˺ worshippers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:85
واسماعيل وادريس وذا الكفل كل من الصابرين ٨٥
وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِدْرِيسَ وَذَا ٱلْكِفْلِ ۖ كُلٌّۭ مِّنَ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ٨٥
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِدۡرِيسَ
وَذَا
ٱلۡكِفۡلِۖ
كُلّٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
٨٥
And ˹remember˺ Ishmael, Enoch, and Ⱬul-Kifl.
1
They were all steadfast.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:86
وادخلناهم في رحمتنا انهم من الصالحين ٨٦
وَأَدْخَلْنَـٰهُمْ فِى رَحْمَتِنَآ ۖ إِنَّهُم مِّنَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ٨٦
وَأَدۡخَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِنَآۖ
إِنَّهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
٨٦
We admitted them into Our mercy, for they were truly of the righteous.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:87
وذا النون اذ ذهب مغاضبا فظن ان لن نقدر عليه فنادى في الظلمات ان لا الاه الا انت سبحانك اني كنت من الظالمين ٨٧
وَذَا ٱلنُّونِ إِذ ذَّهَبَ مُغَـٰضِبًۭا فَظَنَّ أَن لَّن نَّقْدِرَ عَلَيْهِ فَنَادَىٰ فِى ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتِ أَن لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّآ أَنتَ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ إِنِّى كُنتُ مِنَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٧
وَذَا
ٱلنُّونِ
إِذ
ذَّهَبَ
مُغَٰضِبٗا
فَظَنَّ
أَن
لَّن
نَّقۡدِرَ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَنَادَىٰ
فِي
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتِ
أَن
لَّآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّآ
أَنتَ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
إِنِّي
كُنتُ
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٨٧
And ˹remember˺ when the Man of the Whale stormed off ˹from his city˺ in a rage, thinking We would not restrain him.
1
Then in the ˹veils of˺ darkness
2
he cried out, “There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except You. Glory be to You! I have certainly done wrong.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:88
فاستجبنا له ونجيناه من الغم وكذالك ننجي المومنين ٨٨
فَٱسْتَجَبْنَا لَهُۥ وَنَجَّيْنَـٰهُ مِنَ ٱلْغَمِّ ۚ وَكَذَٰلِكَ نُـۨجِى ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٨٨
فَٱسۡتَجَبۡنَا
لَهُۥ
وَنَجَّيۡنَٰهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡغَمِّۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نُـۨجِي
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٨٨
So We answered his prayer and rescued him from anguish. And so do We save the ˹true˺ believers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:89
وزكريا اذ نادى ربه رب لا تذرني فردا وانت خير الوارثين ٨٩
وَزَكَرِيَّآ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥ رَبِّ لَا تَذَرْنِى فَرْدًۭا وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلْوَٰرِثِينَ ٨٩
وَزَكَرِيَّآ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبَّهُۥ
رَبِّ
لَا
تَذَرۡنِي
فَرۡدٗا
وَأَنتَ
خَيۡرُ
ٱلۡوَٰرِثِينَ
٨٩
And ˹remember˺ when Zachariah cried out to his Lord, “My Lord! Do not leave me childless, though You are the Best of Successors.”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:90
فاستجبنا له ووهبنا له يحيى واصلحنا له زوجه انهم كانوا يسارعون في الخيرات ويدعوننا رغبا ورهبا وكانوا لنا خاشعين ٩٠
فَٱسْتَجَبْنَا لَهُۥ وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُۥ يَحْيَىٰ وَأَصْلَحْنَا لَهُۥ زَوْجَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنَّهُمْ كَانُوا۟ يُسَـٰرِعُونَ فِى ٱلْخَيْرَٰتِ وَيَدْعُونَنَا رَغَبًۭا وَرَهَبًۭا ۖ وَكَانُوا۟ لَنَا خَـٰشِعِينَ ٩٠
فَٱسۡتَجَبۡنَا
لَهُۥ
وَوَهَبۡنَا
لَهُۥ
يَحۡيَىٰ
وَأَصۡلَحۡنَا
لَهُۥ
زَوۡجَهُۥٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
يُسَٰرِعُونَ
فِي
ٱلۡخَيۡرَٰتِ
وَيَدۡعُونَنَا
رَغَبٗا
وَرَهَبٗاۖ
وَكَانُواْ
لَنَا
خَٰشِعِينَ
٩٠
So We answered his prayer, granted him John, and made his wife fertile. Indeed, they used to race in doing good, and call upon Us with hope and fear, totally humbling themselves before Us.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:83
۞ وايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الضر وانت ارحم الراحمين ٨٣
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلضُّرُّ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٨٣
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ
إِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَسَّنِيَ
ٱلضُّرُّ
وَأَنتَ
أَرۡحَمُ
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
٨٣
And ˹remember˺ when Job cried out to his Lord, “I have been touched with adversity,
1
and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections