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21:83
۞ وايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الضر وانت ارحم الراحمين ٨٣
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلضُّرُّ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٨٣

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And ˹remember˺ when Job cried out to his Lord, “I have been touched with adversity,1 and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.”
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