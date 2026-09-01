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Translation
21:51
۞ ولقد اتينا ابراهيم رشده من قبل وكنا به عالمين ٥١
۞ وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَآ إِبْرَٰهِيمَ رُشْدَهُۥ مِن قَبْلُ وَكُنَّا بِهِۦ عَـٰلِمِينَ ٥١
۞ وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَآ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
رُشۡدَهُۥ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَكُنَّا
بِهِۦ
عَٰلِمِينَ
٥١
And indeed, We had granted Abraham sound judgment early on, for We knew him well ˹to be worthy of it˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:52
اذ قال لابيه وقومه ما هاذه التماثيل التي انتم لها عاكفون ٥٢
إِذْ قَالَ لِأَبِيهِ وَقَوْمِهِۦ مَا هَـٰذِهِ ٱلتَّمَاثِيلُ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنتُمْ لَهَا عَـٰكِفُونَ ٥٢
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لِأَبِيهِ
وَقَوۡمِهِۦ
مَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلتَّمَاثِيلُ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنتُمۡ
لَهَا
عَٰكِفُونَ
٥٢
˹Remember˺ when he questioned his father and his people, “What are these statues to which you are so devoted?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:53
قالوا وجدنا اباءنا لها عابدين ٥٣
قَالُوا۟ وَجَدْنَآ ءَابَآءَنَا لَهَا عَـٰبِدِينَ ٥٣
قَالُواْ
وَجَدۡنَآ
ءَابَآءَنَا
لَهَا
عَٰبِدِينَ
٥٣
They replied, “We found our forefathers worshipping them.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:54
قال لقد كنتم انتم واباوكم في ضلال مبين ٥٤
قَالَ لَقَدْ كُنتُمْ أَنتُمْ وَءَابَآؤُكُمْ فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٥٤
قَالَ
لَقَدۡ
كُنتُمۡ
أَنتُمۡ
وَءَابَآؤُكُمۡ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٥٤
He responded, “Indeed, you and your forefathers have been clearly astray.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:55
قالوا اجيتنا بالحق ام انت من اللاعبين ٥٥
قَالُوٓا۟ أَجِئْتَنَا بِٱلْحَقِّ أَمْ أَنتَ مِنَ ٱللَّـٰعِبِينَ ٥٥
قَالُوٓاْ
أَجِئۡتَنَا
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
أَمۡ
أَنتَ
مِنَ
ٱللَّٰعِبِينَ
٥٥
They asked, “Have you come to us with the truth, or is this a joke?”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:56
قال بل ربكم رب السماوات والارض الذي فطرهن وانا على ذالكم من الشاهدين ٥٦
قَالَ بَل رَّبُّكُمْ رَبُّ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ٱلَّذِى فَطَرَهُنَّ وَأَنَا۠ عَلَىٰ ذَٰلِكُم مِّنَ ٱلشَّـٰهِدِينَ ٥٦
قَالَ
بَل
رَّبُّكُمۡ
رَبُّ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلَّذِي
فَطَرَهُنَّ
وَأَنَا۠
عَلَىٰ
ذَٰلِكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلشَّٰهِدِينَ
٥٦
He replied, “In fact, your Lord is the Lord of the heavens and the earth, Who created them ˹both˺. And to that I bear witness.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:57
وتالله لاكيدن اصنامكم بعد ان تولوا مدبرين ٥٧
وَتَٱللَّهِ لَأَكِيدَنَّ أَصْنَـٰمَكُم بَعْدَ أَن تُوَلُّوا۟ مُدْبِرِينَ ٥٧
وَتَٱللَّهِ
لَأَكِيدَنَّ
أَصۡنَٰمَكُم
بَعۡدَ
أَن
تُوَلُّواْ
مُدۡبِرِينَ
٥٧
˹Then he said to himself,˺ “By Allah! I will surely plot against your idols after you have turned your backs and gone away.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
21:51
۞ ولقد اتينا ابراهيم رشده من قبل وكنا به عالمين ٥١
۞ وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَآ إِبْرَٰهِيمَ رُشْدَهُۥ مِن قَبْلُ وَكُنَّا بِهِۦ عَـٰلِمِينَ ٥١
۞ وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَآ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
رُشۡدَهُۥ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَكُنَّا
بِهِۦ
عَٰلِمِينَ
٥١
And indeed, We had granted Abraham sound judgment early on, for We knew him well ˹to be worthy of it˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections