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21:51
۞ ولقد اتينا ابراهيم رشده من قبل وكنا به عالمين ٥١
۞ وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَآ إِبْرَٰهِيمَ رُشْدَهُۥ مِن قَبْلُ وَكُنَّا بِهِۦ عَـٰلِمِينَ ٥١

٥١

And indeed, We had granted Abraham sound judgment early on, for We knew him well ˹to be worthy of it˺.
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