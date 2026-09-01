Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Translation
19:59
۞ فخلف من بعدهم خلف اضاعوا الصلاة واتبعوا الشهوات فسوف يلقون غيا ٥٩
۞ فَخَلَفَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِمْ خَلْفٌ أَضَاعُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَٱتَّبَعُوا۟ ٱلشَّهَوَٰتِ ۖ فَسَوْفَ يَلْقَوْنَ غَيًّا ٥٩
۞ فَخَلَفَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِمۡ
خَلۡفٌ
أَضَاعُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَٱتَّبَعُواْ
ٱلشَّهَوَٰتِۖ
فَسَوۡفَ
يَلۡقَوۡنَ
غَيًّا
٥٩
But they were succeeded by generations who neglected prayer and followed their lusts and so will soon face the evil consequences.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:60
الا من تاب وامن وعمل صالحا فاولايك يدخلون الجنة ولا يظلمون شييا ٦٠
إِلَّا مَن تَابَ وَءَامَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يَدْخُلُونَ ٱلْجَنَّةَ وَلَا يُظْلَمُونَ شَيْـًۭٔا ٦٠
إِلَّا
مَن
تَابَ
وَءَامَنَ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يَدۡخُلُونَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَلَا
يُظۡلَمُونَ
شَيۡـٔٗا
٦٠
As for those who repent, believe, and do good, it is they who will be admitted into Paradise, never being denied any reward.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:61
جنات عدن التي وعد الرحمان عباده بالغيب انه كان وعده ماتيا ٦١
جَنَّـٰتِ عَدْنٍ ٱلَّتِى وَعَدَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ عِبَادَهُۥ بِٱلْغَيْبِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ وَعْدُهُۥ مَأْتِيًّۭا ٦١
جَنَّٰتِ
عَدۡنٍ
ٱلَّتِي
وَعَدَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
عِبَادَهُۥ
بِٱلۡغَيۡبِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
وَعۡدُهُۥ
مَأۡتِيّٗا
٦١
˹They will be in˺ the Gardens of Eternity, promised in trust by the Most Compassionate to His servants. Surely His promise will be fulfilled.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:62
لا يسمعون فيها لغوا الا سلاما ولهم رزقهم فيها بكرة وعشيا ٦٢
لَّا يَسْمَعُونَ فِيهَا لَغْوًا إِلَّا سَلَـٰمًۭا ۖ وَلَهُمْ رِزْقُهُمْ فِيهَا بُكْرَةًۭ وَعَشِيًّۭا ٦٢
لَّا
يَسۡمَعُونَ
فِيهَا
لَغۡوًا
إِلَّا
سَلَٰمٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
رِزۡقُهُمۡ
فِيهَا
بُكۡرَةٗ
وَعَشِيّٗا
٦٢
There they will never hear any idle talk—only ˹greetings of˺ peace. And there they will have their provisions morning and evening.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:63
تلك الجنة التي نورث من عبادنا من كان تقيا ٦٣
تِلْكَ ٱلْجَنَّةُ ٱلَّتِى نُورِثُ مِنْ عِبَادِنَا مَن كَانَ تَقِيًّۭا ٦٣
تِلۡكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةُ
ٱلَّتِي
نُورِثُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِنَا
مَن
كَانَ
تَقِيّٗا
٦٣
That is Paradise, which We will grant to whoever is devout among Our servants.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:64
وما نتنزل الا بامر ربك له ما بين ايدينا وما خلفنا وما بين ذالك وما كان ربك نسيا ٦٤
وَمَا نَتَنَزَّلُ إِلَّا بِأَمْرِ رَبِّكَ ۖ لَهُۥ مَا بَيْنَ أَيْدِينَا وَمَا خَلْفَنَا وَمَا بَيْنَ ذَٰلِكَ ۚ وَمَا كَانَ رَبُّكَ نَسِيًّۭا ٦٤
وَمَا
نَتَنَزَّلُ
إِلَّا
بِأَمۡرِ
رَبِّكَۖ
لَهُۥ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِينَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَنَا
وَمَا
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۚ
وَمَا
كَانَ
رَبُّكَ
نَسِيّٗا
٦٤
“We only descend by the command of your Lord. To Him belongs whatever is before us, and whatever is behind us, and everything in between. And your Lord is never forgetful.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:59
۞ فخلف من بعدهم خلف اضاعوا الصلاة واتبعوا الشهوات فسوف يلقون غيا ٥٩
۞ فَخَلَفَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِمْ خَلْفٌ أَضَاعُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَٱتَّبَعُوا۟ ٱلشَّهَوَٰتِ ۖ فَسَوْفَ يَلْقَوْنَ غَيًّا ٥٩
۞ فَخَلَفَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِمۡ
خَلۡفٌ
أَضَاعُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَٱتَّبَعُواْ
ٱلشَّهَوَٰتِۖ
فَسَوۡفَ
يَلۡقَوۡنَ
غَيًّا
٥٩
But they were succeeded by generations who neglected prayer and followed their lusts and so will soon face the evil consequences.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections