Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
19:59
۞ فخلف من بعدهم خلف اضاعوا الصلاة واتبعوا الشهوات فسوف يلقون غيا ٥٩
۞ فَخَلَفَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِمْ خَلْفٌ أَضَاعُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَٱتَّبَعُوا۟ ٱلشَّهَوَٰتِ ۖ فَسَوْفَ يَلْقَوْنَ غَيًّا ٥٩

٥٩

But they were succeeded by generations who neglected prayer and followed their lusts and so will soon face the evil consequences.1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections