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Translation
19:22
۞ فحملته فانتبذت به مكانا قصيا ٢٢
۞ فَحَمَلَتْهُ فَٱنتَبَذَتْ بِهِۦ مَكَانًۭا قَصِيًّۭا ٢٢
۞ فَحَمَلَتۡهُ
فَٱنتَبَذَتۡ
بِهِۦ
مَكَانٗا
قَصِيّٗا
٢٢
So she conceived him and withdrew with him to a remote place.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:23
فاجاءها المخاض الى جذع النخلة قالت يا ليتني مت قبل هاذا وكنت نسيا منسيا ٢٣
فَأَجَآءَهَا ٱلْمَخَاضُ إِلَىٰ جِذْعِ ٱلنَّخْلَةِ قَالَتْ يَـٰلَيْتَنِى مِتُّ قَبْلَ هَـٰذَا وَكُنتُ نَسْيًۭا مَّنسِيًّۭا ٢٣
فَأَجَآءَهَا
ٱلۡمَخَاضُ
إِلَىٰ
جِذۡعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلَةِ
قَالَتۡ
يَٰلَيۡتَنِي
مِتُّ
قَبۡلَ
هَٰذَا
وَكُنتُ
نَسۡيٗا
مَّنسِيّٗا
٢٣
Then the pains of labour drove her to the trunk of a palm tree. She cried, “Alas! I wish I had died before this, and was a thing long forgotten!”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:24
فناداها من تحتها الا تحزني قد جعل ربك تحتك سريا ٢٤
فَنَادَىٰهَا مِن تَحْتِهَآ أَلَّا تَحْزَنِى قَدْ جَعَلَ رَبُّكِ تَحْتَكِ سَرِيًّۭا ٢٤
فَنَادَىٰهَا
مِن
تَحۡتِهَآ
أَلَّا
تَحۡزَنِي
قَدۡ
جَعَلَ
رَبُّكِ
تَحۡتَكِ
سَرِيّٗا
٢٤
So a voice
1
reassured her from below her, “Do not grieve! Your Lord has provided a stream at your feet.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:25
وهزي اليك بجذع النخلة تساقط عليك رطبا جنيا ٢٥
وَهُزِّىٓ إِلَيْكِ بِجِذْعِ ٱلنَّخْلَةِ تُسَـٰقِطْ عَلَيْكِ رُطَبًۭا جَنِيًّۭا ٢٥
وَهُزِّيٓ
إِلَيۡكِ
بِجِذۡعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلَةِ
تُسَٰقِطۡ
عَلَيۡكِ
رُطَبٗا
جَنِيّٗا
٢٥
And shake the trunk of this palm tree towards you, it will drop fresh, ripe dates upon you.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
19:22
۞ فحملته فانتبذت به مكانا قصيا ٢٢
۞ فَحَمَلَتْهُ فَٱنتَبَذَتْ بِهِۦ مَكَانًۭا قَصِيًّۭا ٢٢
۞ فَحَمَلَتۡهُ
فَٱنتَبَذَتۡ
بِهِۦ
مَكَانٗا
قَصِيّٗا
٢٢
So she conceived him and withdrew with him to a remote place.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections