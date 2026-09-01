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19:22
۞ فحملته فانتبذت به مكانا قصيا ٢٢
۞ فَحَمَلَتْهُ فَٱنتَبَذَتْ بِهِۦ مَكَانًۭا قَصِيًّۭا ٢٢

٢٢

So she conceived him and withdrew with him to a remote place.
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