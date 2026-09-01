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Translation
18:51
۞ ما اشهدتهم خلق السماوات والارض ولا خلق انفسهم وما كنت متخذ المضلين عضدا ٥١
۞ مَّآ أَشْهَدتُّهُمْ خَلْقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَا خَلْقَ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَمَا كُنتُ مُتَّخِذَ ٱلْمُضِلِّينَ عَضُدًۭا ٥١
۞ مَّآ
أَشۡهَدتُّهُمۡ
خَلۡقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَا
خَلۡقَ
أَنفُسِهِمۡ
وَمَا
كُنتُ
مُتَّخِذَ
ٱلۡمُضِلِّينَ
عَضُدٗا
٥١
I never called them to witness the creation of the heavens and the earth or ˹even˺ their own creation, nor would I take the misleaders as helpers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
18:52
ويوم يقول نادوا شركايي الذين زعمتم فدعوهم فلم يستجيبوا لهم وجعلنا بينهم موبقا ٥٢
وَيَوْمَ يَقُولُ نَادُوا۟ شُرَكَآءِىَ ٱلَّذِينَ زَعَمْتُمْ فَدَعَوْهُمْ فَلَمْ يَسْتَجِيبُوا۟ لَهُمْ وَجَعَلْنَا بَيْنَهُم مَّوْبِقًۭا ٥٢
وَيَوۡمَ
يَقُولُ
نَادُواْ
شُرَكَآءِيَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
زَعَمۡتُمۡ
فَدَعَوۡهُمۡ
فَلَمۡ
يَسۡتَجِيبُواْ
لَهُمۡ
وَجَعَلۡنَا
بَيۡنَهُم
مَّوۡبِقٗا
٥٢
And ˹beware of˺ the Day He will say, “Call upon those you claimed were My associate-gods.” So they will call them, but will receive no response. And We will make them ˹all˺ share in the same doom.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
18:53
وراى المجرمون النار فظنوا انهم مواقعوها ولم يجدوا عنها مصرفا ٥٣
وَرَءَا ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ ٱلنَّارَ فَظَنُّوٓا۟ أَنَّهُم مُّوَاقِعُوهَا وَلَمْ يَجِدُوا۟ عَنْهَا مَصْرِفًۭا ٥٣
وَرَءَا
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
ٱلنَّارَ
فَظَنُّوٓاْ
أَنَّهُم
مُّوَاقِعُوهَا
وَلَمۡ
يَجِدُواْ
عَنۡهَا
مَصۡرِفٗا
٥٣
The wicked will see the Fire and realize that they are bound to fall into it, and will find no way to avoid it.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
18:51
۞ ما اشهدتهم خلق السماوات والارض ولا خلق انفسهم وما كنت متخذ المضلين عضدا ٥١
۞ مَّآ أَشْهَدتُّهُمْ خَلْقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَا خَلْقَ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَمَا كُنتُ مُتَّخِذَ ٱلْمُضِلِّينَ عَضُدًۭا ٥١
۞ مَّآ
أَشۡهَدتُّهُمۡ
خَلۡقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَا
خَلۡقَ
أَنفُسِهِمۡ
وَمَا
كُنتُ
مُتَّخِذَ
ٱلۡمُضِلِّينَ
عَضُدٗا
٥١
I never called them to witness the creation of the heavens and the earth or ˹even˺ their own creation, nor would I take the misleaders as helpers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections