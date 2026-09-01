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16:51
۞ وقال الله لا تتخذوا الاهين اثنين انما هو الاه واحد فاياي فارهبون ٥١
۞ وَقَالَ ٱللَّهُ لَا تَتَّخِذُوٓا۟ إِلَـٰهَيْنِ ٱثْنَيْنِ ۖ إِنَّمَا هُوَ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ فَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ ٥١

٥١

And Allah has said, “Do not take two gods. There is only One God. So be in awe of Me ˹alone˺.”
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