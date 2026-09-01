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Translation
16:51
۞ وقال الله لا تتخذوا الاهين اثنين انما هو الاه واحد فاياي فارهبون ٥١
۞ وَقَالَ ٱللَّهُ لَا تَتَّخِذُوٓا۟ إِلَـٰهَيْنِ ٱثْنَيْنِ ۖ إِنَّمَا هُوَ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ فَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ ٥١
۞ وَقَالَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَا
تَتَّخِذُوٓاْ
إِلَٰهَيۡنِ
ٱثۡنَيۡنِۖ
إِنَّمَا
هُوَ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞ
فَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٥١
And Allah has said, “Do not take two gods. There is only One God. So be in awe of Me ˹alone˺.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
16:52
وله ما في السماوات والارض وله الدين واصبا افغير الله تتقون ٥٢
وَلَهُۥ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَلَهُ ٱلدِّينُ وَاصِبًا ۚ أَفَغَيْرَ ٱللَّهِ تَتَّقُونَ ٥٢
وَلَهُۥ
مَا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلَهُ
ٱلدِّينُ
وَاصِبًاۚ
أَفَغَيۡرَ
ٱللَّهِ
تَتَّقُونَ
٥٢
To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and the earth, and to Him ˹alone˺ is the everlasting devotion. Will you then fear any other than Allah?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
16:53
وما بكم من نعمة فمن الله ثم اذا مسكم الضر فاليه تجارون ٥٣
وَمَا بِكُم مِّن نِّعْمَةٍۢ فَمِنَ ٱللَّهِ ۖ ثُمَّ إِذَا مَسَّكُمُ ٱلضُّرُّ فَإِلَيْهِ تَجْـَٔرُونَ ٥٣
وَمَا
بِكُم
مِّن
نِّعۡمَةٖ
فَمِنَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
مَسَّكُمُ
ٱلضُّرُّ
فَإِلَيۡهِ
تَجۡـَٔرُونَ
٥٣
Whatever blessings you have are from Allah. Then whenever hardship touches you, to Him ˹alone˺ you cry ˹for help˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
16:54
ثم اذا كشف الضر عنكم اذا فريق منكم بربهم يشركون ٥٤
ثُمَّ إِذَا كَشَفَ ٱلضُّرَّ عَنكُمْ إِذَا فَرِيقٌۭ مِّنكُم بِرَبِّهِمْ يُشْرِكُونَ ٥٤
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
كَشَفَ
ٱلضُّرَّ
عَنكُمۡ
إِذَا
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنكُم
بِرَبِّهِمۡ
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٤
Then as soon as He removes the hardship from you, a group of you associates ˹others˺ with their Lord ˹in worship˺,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
16:51
۞ وقال الله لا تتخذوا الاهين اثنين انما هو الاه واحد فاياي فارهبون ٥١
۞ وَقَالَ ٱللَّهُ لَا تَتَّخِذُوٓا۟ إِلَـٰهَيْنِ ٱثْنَيْنِ ۖ إِنَّمَا هُوَ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ فَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ ٥١
۞ وَقَالَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَا
تَتَّخِذُوٓاْ
إِلَٰهَيۡنِ
ٱثۡنَيۡنِۖ
إِنَّمَا
هُوَ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞ
فَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٥١
And Allah has said, “Do not take two gods. There is only One God. So be in awe of Me ˹alone˺.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections