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16. An-Nahl
The Bee
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
16:1
اتى امر الله فلا تستعجلوه سبحانه وتعالى عما يشركون ١
أَتَىٰٓ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَسْتَعْجِلُوهُ ۚ سُبْحَـٰنَهُۥ وَتَعَـٰلَىٰ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ ١
أَتَىٰٓ
أَمۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
فَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُوهُۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥ
وَتَعَٰلَىٰ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
١
The command of Allah is at hand, so do not hasten it. Glorified and Exalted is He above what they associate ˹with Him in worship˺!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
16:2
ينزل الملايكة بالروح من امره على من يشاء من عباده ان انذروا انه لا الاه الا انا فاتقون ٢
يُنَزِّلُ ٱلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةَ بِٱلرُّوحِ مِنْ أَمْرِهِۦ عَلَىٰ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦٓ أَنْ أَنذِرُوٓا۟ أَنَّهُۥ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّآ أَنَا۠ فَٱتَّقُونِ ٢
يُنَزِّلُ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةَ
بِٱلرُّوحِ
مِنۡ
أَمۡرِهِۦ
عَلَىٰ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
أَنذِرُوٓاْ
أَنَّهُۥ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّآ
أَنَا۠
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٢
He sends down the angels with revelation by His command to whoever He wills of His servants, ˹stating:˺ “Warn ˹humanity˺ that there is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Me, so be mindful of Me ˹alone˺.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
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16:3
خلق السماوات والارض بالحق تعالى عما يشركون ٣
خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ بِٱلْحَقِّ ۚ تَعَـٰلَىٰ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ ٣
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
تَعَٰلَىٰ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٣
He created the heavens and the earth for a purpose. Exalted is He above what they associate with Him ˹in worship˺!
Tafsirs
Lessons
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16:4
خلق الانسان من نطفة فاذا هو خصيم مبين ٤
خَلَقَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ مِن نُّطْفَةٍۢ فَإِذَا هُوَ خَصِيمٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٤
خَلَقَ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
مِن
نُّطۡفَةٖ
فَإِذَا
هُوَ
خَصِيمٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٤
He created humans from a sperm-drop, then—behold!—they openly challenge ˹Him˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
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16:5
والانعام خلقها لكم فيها دفء ومنافع ومنها تاكلون ٥
وَٱلْأَنْعَـٰمَ خَلَقَهَا ۗ لَكُمْ فِيهَا دِفْءٌۭ وَمَنَـٰفِعُ وَمِنْهَا تَأْكُلُونَ ٥
وَٱلۡأَنۡعَٰمَ
خَلَقَهَاۖ
لَكُمۡ
فِيهَا
دِفۡءٞ
وَمَنَٰفِعُ
وَمِنۡهَا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٥
And He created the cattle for you as a source of warmth, food, and ˹many other˺ benefits.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
16:6
ولكم فيها جمال حين تريحون وحين تسرحون ٦
وَلَكُمْ فِيهَا جَمَالٌ حِينَ تُرِيحُونَ وَحِينَ تَسْرَحُونَ ٦
وَلَكُمۡ
فِيهَا
جَمَالٌ
حِينَ
تُرِيحُونَ
وَحِينَ
تَسۡرَحُونَ
٦
They are also pleasing to you when you bring them home and when you take them out to graze.
Tafsirs
Lessons
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16. An-Nahl
The Bee
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
16:1
اتى امر الله فلا تستعجلوه سبحانه وتعالى عما يشركون ١
أَتَىٰٓ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَسْتَعْجِلُوهُ ۚ سُبْحَـٰنَهُۥ وَتَعَـٰلَىٰ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ ١
أَتَىٰٓ
أَمۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
فَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُوهُۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥ
وَتَعَٰلَىٰ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
١
The command of Allah is at hand, so do not hasten it. Glorified and Exalted is He above what they associate ˹with Him in worship˺!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections