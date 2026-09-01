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16. An-Nahl

The Bee

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
16:1
اتى امر الله فلا تستعجلوه سبحانه وتعالى عما يشركون ١
أَتَىٰٓ أَمْرُ ٱللَّهِ فَلَا تَسْتَعْجِلُوهُ ۚ سُبْحَـٰنَهُۥ وَتَعَـٰلَىٰ عَمَّا يُشْرِكُونَ ١

١

The command of Allah is at hand, so do not hasten it. Glorified and Exalted is He above what they associate ˹with Him in worship˺!
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