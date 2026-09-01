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1. Al-Fatihah
The Opener
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Translation
1:1
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١
بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
١
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
1:2
الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢
All praise is for Allah—Lord of all worlds,
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
1:3
الرحمان الرحيم ٣
ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٣
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
٣
the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
1:4
مالك يوم الدين ٤
مَـٰلِكِ يَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤
مَٰلِكِ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلدِّينِ
٤
Master of the Day of Judgment.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
1:5
اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥
إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ ٥
إِيَّاكَ
نَعۡبُدُ
وَإِيَّاكَ
نَسۡتَعِينُ
٥
You ˹alone˺ we worship and You ˹alone˺ we ask for help.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
1:6
اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦
ٱهْدِنَا ٱلصِّرَٰطَ ٱلْمُسْتَقِيمَ ٦
ٱهۡدِنَا
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ
٦
Guide us along the Straight Path,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
1:7
صراط الذين انعمت عليهم غير المغضوب عليهم ولا الضالين ٧
صِرَٰطَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ ٱلْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا ٱلضَّآلِّينَ ٧
صِرَٰطَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
غَيۡرِ
ٱلۡمَغۡضُوبِ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
٧
the Path of those You have blessed—not those You are displeased with, or those who are astray.
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
1. Al-Fatihah
The Opener
Listen
Info
Translation
1:1
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١
بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
١
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections