Yusuf 12:43 وقال الملك اني ارى سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات يا ايها الملا افتوني في روياي ان كنتم للرويا تعبرون ٤٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰ
سَبۡعَ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعَ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖۖ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
أَفۡتُونِي
فِي
رُءۡيَٰيَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لِلرُّءۡيَا
تَعۡبُرُونَ
٤٣
Disse o rei: Sonhei com sete vacas gordas sendo devoradas por sete magras, e com sete espigas verdes e outras setesecas. Ó chefes, interpretai o meu sonho, se sois interpretadores de sonhos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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