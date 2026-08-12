Yusuf 12:40 ما تعبدون من دونه الا اسماء سميتموها انتم واباوكم ما انزل الله بها من سلطان ان الحكم الا لله امر الا تعبدوا الا اياه ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٤٠
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَسۡمَآءٗ
سَمَّيۡتُمُوهَآ
أَنتُمۡ
وَءَابَآؤُكُم
مَّآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَا
مِن
سُلۡطَٰنٍۚ
إِنِ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
إِلَّا
لِلَّهِ
أَمَرَ
أَلَّا
تَعۡبُدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِيَّاهُۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡقَيِّمُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٠
Não adorais a Ele, mas a nomes que inventastes, vós e vossos pais, para o que Deus não vos investiu de autoridadealguma. O juízo somente pertence a Deus, que vos ordenou não adorásseis senão a Ele. Tal é a verdadeira religião; porém, amaioria dos humanos o ignora.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to Whose grace and infinite kingdom everything and everyone has submitted in humiliation. Prophet Yusuf explained to them next that it is because of the…
ءَأَرْبَابٌ مُّتَّفَرِّقُونَ خَيْرٌ أَمِ اللَّهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(Are many different lords (gods) better or Allah, the One, the Irresistible) to…