Yusuf 12:38 واتبعت ملة ابايي ابراهيم واسحاق ويعقوب ما كان لنا ان نشرك بالله من شيء ذالك من فضل الله علينا وعلى الناس ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يشكرون ٣٨
وَٱتَّبَعۡتُ
مِلَّةَ
ءَابَآءِيٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَۚ
مَا
كَانَ
لَنَآ
أَن
نُّشۡرِكَ
بِٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٖۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِن
فَضۡلِ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَعَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٣٨
E sigo o credo dos meus antepassados: Abraão, Isaac e Jacó, porque não admitimos parceiros junto a Deus. Tal é agraça de Deus para conosco, assim como para os humanos; porém, a maioria dos humanos não Lhe agradece.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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