Yusuf 12:32 قالت فذالكن الذي لمتنني فيه ولقد راودته عن نفسه فاستعصم ولين لم يفعل ما امره ليسجنن وليكونا من الصاغرين ٣٢
قَالَتۡ
فَذَٰلِكُنَّ
ٱلَّذِي
لُمۡتُنَّنِي
فِيهِۖ
وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدتُّهُۥ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
فَٱسۡتَعۡصَمَۖ
وَلَئِن
لَّمۡ
يَفۡعَلۡ
مَآ
ءَامُرُهُۥ
لَيُسۡجَنَنَّ
وَلَيَكُونٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّٰغِرِينَ
٣٢
Então ela disse: Eis aquele por causa do qual me censuráveis e eis que tentei seduzi-lo e ele resistiu. Porém, se não fizertudo quanto lhe ordenei, juro que será encarcerado e será um dos vilipendiados.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
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