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Yusuf 12:27 وان كان قميصه قد من دبر فكذبت وهو من الصادقين ٢٧

12:27
وَإِن
كَانَ
قَمِيصُهُۥ
قُدَّ
مِن
دُبُرٖ
فَكَذَبَتۡ
وَهُوَ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
٢٧
E se a túnica estiver rasgada por detrás, ela é que mente e ele é dos verazes.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا

(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference to illegal sexual intercourse,

إِلاَ أَن يُسْجَنَ

(except that he be put in prison)

أَوْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ

(or a painful torment) tormented severely with

مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا

(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference

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