Taha 20:121 فاكلا منها فبدت لهما سواتهما وطفقا يخصفان عليهما من ورق الجنة وعصى ادم ربه فغوى ١٢١
Página 320 · Juz 16
فَأَكَلَا
مِنۡهَا
فَبَدَتۡ
لَهُمَا
سَوۡءَٰتُهُمَا
وَطَفِقَا
يَخۡصِفَانِ
عَلَيۡهِمَا
مِن
وَرَقِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۚ
وَعَصَىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
رَبَّهُۥ
فَغَوَىٰ
١٢١
E ambos comeram (os frutos) da árvore, e suas vergonhas foram-lhes manifestadas, e puseram-se a cobrir os seuscorpos com folhas de plantas do Paraíso. Adão desobedeceu ao seu Senhor e foi seduzido.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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