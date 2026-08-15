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Taha 20:116 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى ١١٦

Página 320 · Juz 16

وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
١١٦
E quando dissemos aos anjos: Prostrai-vos ante Adão! Todos se prostraram menos Lúcifer, que se negou.
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