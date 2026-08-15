Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤
Página 319 · Juz 16
نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
Nós bem sabemos o que dirão quando os mais sensatos, dentre eles, exclamarem: Não permanecestes muito mais doque um dia!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that…
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli…