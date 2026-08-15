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Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤

Página 319 · Juz 16

نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
Nós bem sabemos o que dirão quando os mais sensatos, dentre eles, exclamarem: Não permanecestes muito mais doque um dia!
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