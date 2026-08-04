Ayahs:
4
Lugar de Revelação:
Meca
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Meccan surah is a focused call to the tribe of Quraysh to practice Monotheism. Its sole purpose is to remind them of the immense favor of safety and provision granted by Allah (the Lord of the Kaʿbah), and to command them to worship Him alone in gratitude for the protection of their trade journeys and their freedom from fear and hunger.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan according to the consensus of scholars.
Context: The surah was revealed early in the Prophet’s mission to address the Quraysh, who benefited uniquely from the sanctity of the Kaʿbah (which guaranteed their trade routes) but failed to acknowledge and worship the Lord of that House.
Chronology: It is counted as the 29th surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Tīn and before al-Qāriʿah.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat Quraysh" (The Tribe of Quraysh), as well as "Sūrat Li-īlāfi Quraysh" (For the Familiarity/Security of Quraysh).
Relation to previous surah: Ubayy ibn Kaʿb and ʿUmar ibn al-Khaṭṭāb reportedly regarded this surah and Sūrat al-Fīl as one unit due to their close thematic link, though the final consensus separated them in the written and recited Quran.
Ayah Count: 4 ayahs (Majority) or 5 (Makkah/Madinah).
Surah Overview: