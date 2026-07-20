Ayahs:
45
Lugar de Revelação:
Meca
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah asserts the singular divinity of Allah, the Originator (al-Fāṭir), and proves the truth of the Resurrection. It achieves this by presenting proofs from creation and the natural world, while simultaneously exposing the polytheists' arrogance. The surah consoles the Prophet (ﷺ) by reminding him that rejection is a pattern and that the only escape from eternal punishment is faith and gratitude.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan by unanimous agreement.
Context: The surah was revealed to strengthen the Prophet (ﷺ) and the early believers against the persistent denial and arrogance of the Quraysh. It addresses the polytheists' earlier wish for a messenger, contrasting it with their rejection of Muhammad (ﷺ) when he arrived.
Chronology: It has been counted as the 43rd surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Furqān and before Maryam.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known by two names: "Sūrat Fāṭir" (The Originator) because this descriptive name (al-Fāṭir) occurs in the opening āyah [1]; and "Sūrat al-Malā'ikah" (The Angels) because the āyah describing the angels also occurs at the very beginning.
Ayah Count: 46 ayahs (Madīnah/Shām) or 45 (Makkah/Kūfah).
Surah Overview: