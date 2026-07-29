Ayahs:
3
Lugar de Revelação:
Medina
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Madinan surah contains the divine promise of complete victory for the Muslim ummah and the consequent massive entry of people into Islam. Its purpose is to prepare the Prophet (ﷺ) for his imminent death, commanding him to dedicate his final days to glorification, praise, and seeking forgiveness from Allah as a final act of devotion.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Madinan by consensus.
Context: The surah was revealed after the Conquest of Makkah (or it foreshadowed that victory) and the subsequent mass conversions, confirming the promise and subtly indicating the approaching end of the Prophet's life.
Chronology: Its exact time of revelation is debated, with views placing it after Khaybar (Year 7 AH), after Ḥunayn (Year 8 AH), and during the Farewell Pilgrimage (Year 10 AH). The view that it is the last surah revealed in the Quran (per Ibn ʿAbbās) is very strong.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat al-Naṣr" (The Help/Victory) or by the whole of its opening ayah. It has also been called "Sūrat al-Fatḥ" (The Conquest), more famously the name of Q 48. Another name is "Sūrat al-Tawdīʿ" (The Farewell), because its content alluded to the Prophet’s (ﷺ) imminent passing.
Verse Count: 3 ayahs. It is one of the shortest surahs in the Quran, with the same number of ayahs as al-Kawthar and al-ʿAṣr.
Surah Overview: