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An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥

Página 383 · Juz 20

قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
Dize: Ninguém, além de Deus, conhece o mistério dos céus e da terra. Eles não se apercebem de quando serãoressuscitados.
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.

إِلاَّ اللَّهُ

(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that

The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah

Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t

Mais Tafsirs
Notes placeholders