An-Naml 27:64 امن يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده ومن يرزقكم من السماء والارض االاه مع الله قل هاتوا برهانكم ان كنتم صادقين ٦٤
Página 383 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يَبۡدَؤُاْ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَ
ثُمَّ
يُعِيدُهُۥ
وَمَن
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قُلۡ
هَاتُواْ
بُرۡهَٰنَكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٦٤
Ainda: Quem origina a criação e logo reproduz? E quem vos dá o sustento do céu e da terra? Poderá haver outradivindade em parceria com Deus? Dize-lhes: Apresentai as vossas provas, se estiverdes certos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
إِنَّ بَطْشَ رَبِّكَ لَشَدِيدٌ - إِنَّهُ هُوَ يُبْدِىءُ وَيُعِيدُ
(Verily, the punishment of your Lord is severe and painful. Verily, He it is Who begins and repeats.) (85:12-13)
وَهُوَ الَّذِى يَبْدَأُ الْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُ وَهُوَ أَهْوَنُ عَلَيْهِ
(And He it is Who originates the creation, then…
إِنَّ بَطْشَ رَبِّكَ لَشَدِيدٌ - إِنَّهُ هُوَ يُبْدِىءُ وَيُعِيدُ
(Verily, the punishment of your Lord is severe and painful. Verily, He it is Who beg…