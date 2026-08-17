An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
Página 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
Ou quem fez a terra firme para se viver, dispôs em sua superfície rios, dotou-a de montanhas imóveis e pôs entre as duasmassas de água uma barreira? Poderá haver outra divindade em parceria com Deus? Qual! Porém, a sua maioria é insipiente.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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