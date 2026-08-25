Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma

Al-Qamar 54:8 مهطعين الى الداع يقول الكافرون هاذا يوم عسر ٨

Página 529 · Juz 27

مُّهۡطِعِينَ
إِلَى
ٱلدَّاعِۖ
يَقُولُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرُونَ
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمٌ
عَسِرٞ
٨
Dirigindo-se, rapidamente, até ao convocador; os incrédulos dirão: Este é um dia terrível!
Continue lendo

Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

Mais Tafsirs
Notes placeholders