Al-Qamar 54:1 اقتربت الساعة وانشق القمر ١
Página 528 · Juz 27
ٱقۡتَرَبَتِ
ٱلسَّاعَةُ
وَٱنشَقَّ
ٱلۡقَمَرُ
١
A Hora (do Juízo) se aproxima, e a lua se fendeu.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5…