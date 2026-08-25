Al-Qamar 54:2 وان يروا اية يعرضوا ويقولوا سحر مستمر ٢
Página 528 · Juz 27
وَإِن
يَرَوۡاْ
ءَايَةٗ
يُعۡرِضُواْ
وَيَقُولُواْ
سِحۡرٞ
مُّسۡتَمِرّٞ
٢
Porém, se presenciam algum sinal, afastam-se, dizendo: É magia reiterada!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
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Which was revealed in Makkah
The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5…