Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma

Al-Qamar 54:29 فنادوا صاحبهم فتعاطى فعقر ٢٩

Página 530 · Juz 27

فَنَادَوۡاْ
صَاحِبَهُمۡ
فَتَعَاطَىٰ
فَعَقَرَ
٢٩
Então, chamaram um companheiro seu, o qual tomou de um sabre e a abateu.
Continue lendo

Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
Mais Tafsirs
Notes placeholders