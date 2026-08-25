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Al-Qamar 54:25 االقي الذكر عليه من بيننا بل هو كذاب اشر ٢٥

Página 529 · Juz 27

أَءُلۡقِيَ
ٱلذِّكۡرُ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِنَا
بَلۡ
هُوَ
كَذَّابٌ
أَشِرٞ
٢٥
Acaso, foi a Mensagem revelada só a ele, dentre nós? Qual! É um mentiroso, insolente!
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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