Al-Qamar 54:28 ونبيهم ان الماء قسمة بينهم كل شرب محتضر ٢٨
Página 530 · Juz 27
وَنَبِّئۡهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡمَآءَ
قِسۡمَةُۢ
بَيۡنَهُمۡۖ
كُلُّ
شِرۡبٖ
مُّحۡتَضَرٞ
٢٨
E anuncia-lhes que a água deverá ser compartilhada entre eles, e casa qual terá o seu turno registrado.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…