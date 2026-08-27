Al-Insan 76:7 يوفون بالنذر ويخافون يوما كان شره مستطيرا ٧
Página 579 · Juz 29
يُوفُونَ
بِٱلنَّذۡرِ
وَيَخَافُونَ
يَوۡمٗا
كَانَ
شَرُّهُۥ
مُسۡتَطِيرٗا
٧
Porque cumprem os seus votos e temem o dia em que o mal estará espalhado,
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,
إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ…
The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous
Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,…