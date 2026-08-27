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Al-Insan 76:6 عينا يشرب بها عباد الله يفجرونها تفجيرا ٦

Página 579 · Juz 29

عَيۡنٗا
يَشۡرَبُ
بِهَا
عِبَادُ
ٱللَّهِ
يُفَجِّرُونَهَا
تَفۡجِيرٗا
٦
De uma fonte, da qual beberão todos os servos de Deus. Eles a fazem fluir abundantemente,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

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