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76:13
متكيين فيها على الارايك لا يرون فيها شمسا ولا زمهريرا ١٣
مُّتَّكِـِٔينَ فِيهَا عَلَى ٱلْأَرَآئِكِ ۖ لَا يَرَوْنَ فِيهَا شَمْسًۭا وَلَا زَمْهَرِيرًۭا ١٣

١٣

Onde, reclinados sobre almofadas, não sentirão calor nem frio excessivos,
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