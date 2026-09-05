Al-Baqarah 2:46 الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦
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ٱلَّذِينَ
يَظُنُّونَ
أَنَّهُم
مُّلَٰقُواْ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَأَنَّهُمۡ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
٤٦
Que sabem que encontrarão o seu Senhor e a Ele retornarão.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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