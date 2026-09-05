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Al-Baqarah 2:45 واستعينوا بالصبر والصلاة وانها لكبيرة الا على الخاشعين ٤٥

Página 7 · Juz 1

وَٱسۡتَعِينُواْ
بِٱلصَّبۡرِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِۚ
وَإِنَّهَا
لَكَبِيرَةٌ
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
٤٥
Amparai-vos na perseverança e na oração. Sabei que ela (a oração) é carga pesada, salvo para os humildes,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereafter. Muqatil bin Hayan said that this Ayah means, "Utilize patience and the obligatory prayer in seeking the Hereafter. As for patience (here), they s

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

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