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Al-Baqarah 2:47 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧

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يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٧
Ó Israelitas, recordai-vos das Minhas mercês, com as quais vos agraciei, e de que vos preferi aos vossoscontemporâneos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Reminding the Children of Israel that They were preferred above the Other Nations

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