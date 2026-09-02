Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
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يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
Pouco falta para que o relâmpago lhes ofusque a vista. Todas as vezes que brilha, andam à mercê do seu fulgor e, quandosome, nas trevas se detêm e, se Deus quisesse, privá-los-ia da audição e da visão, porque é Onipotente.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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Another Parable of the Hypocrites
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