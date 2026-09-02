Al-Baqarah 2:21 يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
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يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
Ó humanos, adorai o vosso Senhor, Que vos criou, bem como aos vossos antepassados, quiçá assim tornar-vos-íeisvirtuosos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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